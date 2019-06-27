Security check of Air India plane complete, no problem found: airline spokesman

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Security check on an Air India plane that made a precautionary landing at London’s Stansted airport has been complete and no problem was found, the airline’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The bomb threat on an Air India passenger aircraft AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark in the United States was a hoax, the spokesman said, adding that the plane is still on the ground and the passengers are being looked after.

The official had earlier said the plane was back in the air.