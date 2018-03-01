FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 2:49 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's AirAsia sells aircraft portfolio for $1.18 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Malaysia’s flagship budget airline, said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its aircraft leasing operations for $1.18 billion to firms managed by BBAM Limited Partnership.

The sale gives Asia Aviation Capital Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of AirAsia Berhad, an enterprise value of $2.85 billion, AirAsia said in a statement.

Fly Leasing Ltd, Incline B Aviation Ltd Partnership and Nomura Babcock and Brown will acquire a portfolio of 84 aircraft and 14 engines of which 79 Aircraft and 14 engines will be leased back to AirAsia and its affiliates.

AirAsia is expected to recognise a gain of approximately 967.1 million ringgit ($246 million) as a result of the leasing unit disposal, the statement said.

AirAsia halted trading for the first half session on Thursday.

$1 = 3.9275 ringgit Reporting by Liz Lee, writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.