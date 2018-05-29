CBI files licence case against AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday it has filed a case against AirAsia Group Bhd CEO Tony Fernandes relating to the granting of a flying licence in the country.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, holds a media event in Bangkok, Thailand May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Malaysian low-cost carrier in 2014 launched domestic flight operations in India, AirAsia India, along with local joint venture partner Tata Sons.

A CBI spokesman said it was conducting searches at AirAsia’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, without elaborating. The exact nature of the case or the alleged violations were also not immediately clear.

AirAsia, AirAsia India and Fernandes did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Fernandes is also under investigation in Malaysia in a dispute with the country’s regulator, the Malaysian Aviation Committee, over the cancellation of 120 flights during the general election period earlier in May.

AirAsia Group Bhd, said in January it was considering an IPO of the Indian operation, which had 14 planes at end-2017 with plans to grow to 60 over the next five years.

($1 = 67.9100 Indian rupees)

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo