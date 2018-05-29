CBI files case against AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday it has filed a case against AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes in relation to the granting of a flying licence in the country.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia, holds a media event in Bangkok, Thailand May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Malaysia low-cost carrier AirAsia launched domestic flight operations in India in 2014, along with local joint venture partner Tata Sons.

A CBI spokesman said it was conducting searches at AirAsia’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, without elaborating.