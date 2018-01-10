FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia CEO says India unit explores IPO
Sensex gains, Nifty above 10,600
SEBI bars PwC from auditing listed firms for two years
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
January 10, 2018 / 3:03 AM / a day ago

AirAsia CEO says India unit explores IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based carrier AirAsia Bhd’s India unit is looking at a potential initial public offering, the group’s chief executive, Tony Fernandes, said on Wednesday.

The company will seek approval at AirAsia India’s next board meeting to pick a banker to start the preliminary process for the IPO, Fernandes said on Twitter.

“Analysts (are) giving zero value to AirAsia India. Not far from 20 planes and a potential IPO,” Fernandes tweeted.

It’s a “very valuable asset with huge growth potential,” he said.

AirAsia India, a tie-up between Asia’s biggest low-cost airline and India’s Tata Sons conglomerate, made revenue of 6 billion rupees ($94.24 million) in 2016 and expects revenue to double to 12 billion rupees in 2017. ($1 = 63.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
