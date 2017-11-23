FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's AirAsia X posts Q3 loss on rising costs
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 23, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia's AirAsia X posts Q3 loss on rising costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - AirAsia X Bhd posted on Thursday a net loss for the third quarter versus a year-ago profit, as the long-haul low-cost carrier bore higher costs and lower unit revenue leading to operating losses in its biggest markets - Malaysia and Thailand.

For the July-September period, the airline reported a net loss of 43.3 million ringgit ($10.55 million), compared with 11 million ringgit profit a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to 1.12 billion ringgit, supported by a 23 percent growth in passenger volume and 4 percent increase in ancillary revenue per passenger.

The third quarter is traditionally one of AirAsia X’s leanest periods. Higher fuel prices during the period compared to a year ago added to the airline’s costs. ($1 = 4.1050 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.