VIENNA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda plans to offer around 100 million euros ($118.69 million) for parts of insolvent airline Air Berlin together with Thomas Cook’s German carrier Condor, he told ORF radio on Thursday. When asked how much he was willing to pay, Lauda said “It depends very much on how the details are defined, but we are now offering around 100 million (euros).” ($1 = 0.8425 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Kirsti Knolle)