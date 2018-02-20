FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 2:26 PM / a day ago

Qatar Airways CEO says UN aviation body needs to do more over Gulf crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) body needs to do more to resolve restrictions on air routes stemming from the Gulf crisis, Qatar Airways’ boss said on Tuesday.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, saying the country supports regional foe Iran and Islamists - a charge Qatar denies.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker also told reporters that he believed his airline could nevertheless sustain itself, even if the Gulf crisis dragged on.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

