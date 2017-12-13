Airbus CEO confident on future of A380

TOULOUSE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders expressed confidence in the future of the A380 superjumbo on Wednesday, and said he hoped Singapore Airlines would buy more of the double-decker jet.

Enders was speaking at a ceremony as the Singapore carrier took delivery of the first of a new batch of aircraft with a lavish cabin upgrade.

Singapore is banking on the new cabin, developed at a cost of $850 million, to help win back market share from competing Gulf carriers. The first aircraft will enter service next week on flights to Sydney.

The airline will install the new cabin in five newly built aircraft and refurbish 14 earlier ones

The future of the A380 has been placed in doubt due to slow sales.

Enders said he was sure the aircraft, which scores highly in passenger surveys, would continue to be a success in operation. (Editing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)