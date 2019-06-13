Airbus agrees new contract for A400M airlifter: sources

The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has reached agreement with European buyer nations for a revised contract for its delayed A400M military transporter plane, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal with an agency representing Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey is designed to put Europe’s largest defence project back on track after lengthy debate over cost overruns and shortfalls in military capability.

It will be announced in coming days, the people said, asking not to be named. Airbus and arms procurement agency OCCAR, which coordinates the 20 billion euro project, declined comment.