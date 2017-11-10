FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ministerial meeting on Airbus A400M delayed to February
Ministerial meeting on Airbus A400M delayed to February

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - NATO buyer nations for the European A400M military transport plane have postponed a ministerial meeting on the troubled programme for three months until February, said two sources familiar with the 20 billion euro project.

Ministers had planned to meet in London in mid-November to discuss a potential reset after Airbus sought relief from heavy fines incurred due to technical snags and delays.

Airbus took a writedown of 1.2 billion euros on the programme in February and warned of “significant risks ahead”. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Tim Hepher and Hugh Lawson)

