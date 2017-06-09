Airbus sees 20-yr demand for 34,899 jets, trims traffic growth

TOULOUSE, France, June 9 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus on Friday revised down its average traffic growth forecast to 4.4 percent a year as it predicted 34,899 new passenger and freight aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years.

The annual traffic growth forecast, revised down from 4.5 percent a year ago, reflects a maturing of some markets but masks an increase in air travel that supports an increase in the rolling 20-year delivery forecast from 33,070 jets a year ago.

Airbus gave the figures in a presentation ahead of a media briefing.