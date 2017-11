PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Airbus has provisionally tapped the head of Rolls-Royce’s civil engines unit, Eric Schulz, to head its commercial jetliner sales, resolving months of uncertainty over who would succeed soon-to-retire John Leahy, three people familiar with the matter said.

Airbus and Rolls-Royce declined comment on the decision, which must be confirmed by the Airbus board. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)