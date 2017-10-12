FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 6 days ago

Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The board of Airbus expressed confidence on Thursday in Chief Executive Tom Enders as the aerospace group faces UK and French probes into suspected corruption at its planemaking subsidiary, along with an Austrian probe into a 2003 fighter deal.

In a statement, it defended the management’s decision to report irregularities in its own filings on the use of intermediaries to UK authorities in 2016, since when it has been under investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.

“These decisions were made with the board’s unanimous approval and actions were all directed by Tom Enders, the company’s CEO,” the statement said.

“The Board has full trust and confidence in Tom and depends on his leadership to continue the transformation of the company and in particular our compliance program alongside our General Counsel, John Harrison,” it added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.