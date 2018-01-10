FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus names new CEO and chairman for Airbus China unit
January 10, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Airbus names new CEO and chairman for Airbus China unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus on Wednesday named new top executives for its Chinese division, which has been a key focus during French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China, with Airbus hoping to finalise a major Chinese contract soon.

Airbus named George Xu as chief executive officer for Airbus China, and added that Eric Chen - previously president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China - would succeed Laurence Barron as chairman of Airbus China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Macron said a contract with China for 184 Airbus A320 narrow-body jets would be finalised soon, and that his country also had ambitions to sell A350 and A380 planes to China in the coming weeks or months. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

