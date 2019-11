The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) (AIRG.DE) is considering producing a hybrid plane by 2035 as it strives for a low emission aircraft, its chief executive said.

CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to journalists on Thursday evening in comments embargoed for Friday, said that the plans were at an early stage.