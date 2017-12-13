FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Airbus CEO Enders declines comment on role beyond 2019
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 13, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Airbus CEO Enders declines comment on role beyond 2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, Enders comment)

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders declined comment on Tuesday on a report that he would not seek a fresh mandate when his contract expires in 2019.

Le Figaro newspaper reported on its website that Enders had told the office of French President Emmanuel Macron that he would not seek a third mandate as head of Europe’s largest aerospace group.

A regular board meeting scheduled for Thursday will take note of the decision, the paper reported.

“Tom informed the Elysee (presidential palace) very recently he would not seek a third mandate,” a source cited by Le Figaro said.

Industry sources have said it is widely assumed that Enders would not seek a third mandate, when his current mandate expires in May 2019.

Responding to the report, Enders said via his spokesman: “The decision about my future as CEO of Airbus is not taken by the French press or the French government or any government. It is taken either by the board ... or by me and ideally in consensus between the board of directors and me. My current mandate runs until April 2019 and this is the timeframe I work against.”

France owns 11 percent of Airbus but its once considerable powers to hire and fire top executives were curtailed in a corporate reorganisation in 2013.

In April, Enders said he would consider seeking a new term beyond 2019 and that he was not thinking about retiring.

He has been under mounting media pressure over his handling of an internal compliance campaign, which has triggered corruption investigations in France and Britain, as well as a separate corruption investigation in Austria. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Tim Hepher; Editing by John Irish and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.