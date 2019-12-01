Airbus dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Airbus has dismissed 16 employees without notice in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday, confirming a newspaper report.

Munich prosecutors launched the investigation in September after the company notified the authorities about potential irregularities involving the documents, which relate to two German procurement deals.

German weekly Welt am Sonntag first reported the dismissal of the 16 employees.