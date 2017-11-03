No need to discuss successor for Airbus chief Enders-Germany

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The is no need to discuss who will succeed Airbus chief Tom Enders, whose contract expires in 2019, a German government spokesman said on Friday, adding that Germany also sees no need to change the shareholder structure of the aerospace group.

“We have a shareholder structure for Airbus that works and there is at the moment no reason from the perspective of the federal government as a shareholder to work on a change of either the stakes or the rules,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by Thomas Escritt)