September 13, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Christian Scherer appointed Airbus chief commercial officer

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said in a statement it had appointed Christian Scherer as Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Eric Schulz, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons.

ATR's Chief Executive Officer Christian Scherer, signs a deal for 4 ATR 72-600s at a ceremony at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brenda Goh/File Photo

Scherer, 56, will start his new assignment with immediate effect and will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders.

Reuters earlier reported that Schulz, recruited from engine maker Rolls-Royce nine months ago to oversee the battle for jetliner sales against Boeing, was expected to resign his position.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Sarah White

