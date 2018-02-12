Austria hands findings on 2003 Eurofighter purchase to U.S. govt

VIENNA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Austria has handed over its findings on suspect money flows related to its 2003 purchase of Airbus Eurofighter jets to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Austrian defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said it had handed over the documents around two months ago.

“Foreign authorities were informed about the results of the defence ministry’s investigation in the context of the international fight against corruption. The Department of Justice has also been informed,” it said.

Prosecutors in Germany have also been investigating whether Airbus issued bribes to win the $2 billion contract. Airbus denies the charges.

On Friday, German prosecutors ordered Airbus to pay 81 million euros ($99 million) to settle the German investigation.

Austria is seeking up to 1.1 billion euros in compensation. ($1 = 0.8149 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)