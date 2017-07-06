FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says four cancelled Qatar A350s to be reallocated
July 6, 2017 / 4:13 PM / a month ago

Airbus says four cancelled Qatar A350s to be reallocated

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has cancelled orders for four A350-900 aircraft due to delays in deliveries and they will be "reallocated," Airbus said on Thursday.

Confirmation of the move, which leaves Airbus with four completed A350s worth $311 million each at list prices looking for a new home, came with monthly data showing a tripling of year-to-date orders following last month's Paris Airshow.

"We confirm that Qatar Airways has cancelled four of their contractual A350 delivery slots," an Airbus spokesman said, adding the decision was related to "known supply chain issues".

Asked what would happen to the undelivered jets, he said, "they will be reallocated".

Airbus said it had won 248 gross orders between January and June, or 203 net orders after cancellations. It delivered 306 aircraft over the same period including 30 A350s. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris and Gdynia Newsroom)

