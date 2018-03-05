FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 12:29 PM / 2 days ago

Germany tells Airbus to behave responsibly after job cut report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus must take responsible decisions, Germany said on Monday after a French magazine reported that Airbus plans to move or cut 3,600 jobs due to a decline in production rates of the A380 and A400M planes.

Workers of planemaker Airbus take part in a 24-hour strike of German Metal Workers' Union IG Metall in Hamburg, Germany February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A spokesman for the economy ministry declined to comment on the report but said in general, Airbus must take responsible decisions and act responsibly towards its factory locations.

The report in Challenges magazine had said factories in Bremen and Augsburg would be the focus of talks, alongside others in Spain and Britain, and those in Hamburg and Stade could also be affected.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

