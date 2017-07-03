FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Airbus unveils management integration under CEO Enders
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a month ago

Airbus unveils management integration under CEO Enders

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Airbus unveiled on Monday a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters report last week.

The company said it would now have a single corporate headquarters in Toulouse, France, while Fabrice Bregier would be its first group-wide chief operating officer and president of its commercial aircraft division.

"Airbus will benefit from a simpler structure that enables faster decision-making, less bureaucracy, greater collaboration and increased efficiency," it said in a statement.

Reuters reported last week that the shake-up would see Airbus's globe-trotting sales team, best known for contesting leadership of the jetliner market with Boeing, report directly to Enders. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.