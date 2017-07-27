FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
Airbus CEO tells Pratt & Whitney to work harder on engine snags
July 27, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 13 days ago

Airbus CEO tells Pratt & Whitney to work harder on engine snags

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders on Thursday issued a challenge to Pratt & Whitney over delays in engine deliveries that have hit Airbus profits, saying the U.S. supplier needed to "work harder" to bring the situation back to normal.

Pratt & Whitney's newly developed Geared Turbofan (GTF), which powers some of Airbus's upgraded A320neo jets, "should be a winning engine but they need to fix it," he told reporters.

Asked about an apparent contrast between Airbus's warnings about the fragility of its delivery forecasts, and a more confident tone from Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies , Enders said, "I think you can assume that Airbus is fully in the picture and knows what it is talking about."

United Technologies earlier this week reiterated a target for 350-400 GTF deliveries this year. Airbus also reiterated its jet delivery target but added a new layer of caution, saying the goal was dependent on engine makers meeting their commitments.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

