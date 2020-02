FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace group Airbus said on Saturday it deeply regretted the U.S. decision to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union and said it would hurt U.S. airlines and their customers.

Airbus also said it hoped Washington would change position once the World Trade Organization authorises the EU to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, including the 737 MAX, 787 and 777 aircraft in May or June.