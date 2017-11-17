FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian mobile carrier Aircel delays debt repayments -ratings agency
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 17, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 2 days ago

Indian mobile carrier Aircel delays debt repayments -ratings agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian telecom operator Aircel Ltd has delayed payment of interest on its debt obligations, ratings agency CARE said and downgraded its rating on the company’s bank facilities to default.

Aircel, the sixth-ranked mobile carrier in the country by subscribers, has delayed payment of interest on its debt obligations on account of its “weak liquidity position,” CARE said in a Nov. 16 note.

Aircel, 74 percent owned by Malaysia’s Maxis Communications Bhd, had plans to combine operations with rival carrier Reliance Communications’ (RCom) wireless unit. That deal fell apart last month.

RCom has won a reprieve from its creditor banks on its debt repayment obligations until December 2018 under a restructuring plan, having delayed servicing the loans.

Aircel has long-term bank loans of 174.79 billion rupees ($2.7 billion), CARE said.

Aircel was not immediately reachable for a comment. ($1 = 64.9500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.