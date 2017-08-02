Global air freight demand in first-half strongest in 7 years – IATA

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Demand for global air freight rose 11 percent in June, lifting first-half growth to the highest since 2010, due to a surge in global trade, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

“Air cargo is flying high on the back of a stronger global economy. Demand is growing at a faster pace than at any time since the Global Financial Crisis,” said IATA Chief Executive, Alexandre de Juniac.

New global export orders remained close to a six-year high, IATA added.

Air freight demand, measured in freight tonne kilometres, climbed 10.4 percent for the first half.

Available capacity rose 5.2 percent in June.

Earlier on Wednesday, German airline Lufthansa raised its forecast for its air freight unit. (Reporting by Anna Serafin, editing by Louise Heavens)