Global air freight demand up 9 pct in 2017 -IATA

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometres, rose 9 percent in 2017, recording the strongest performance since the rebound after the financial crisis in 2010, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Available capacity rose 3 percent and load factors rose by 2.5 percentage points to 45 percent.

In December global air freight demand rose 5.7 percent and available capacity grew 3.3 percent.

IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the outlook for air fright in 2018 is optimistic, with buoyant consumer confidence and growing strength in international e-commerce, but the overall pace of growth was expected to slow to a “healthy” 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)