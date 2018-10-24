FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 24, 2018 / 2:27 PM / in 32 minutes

Airline passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037: IATA

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Airline passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037, bolstered by strong demand in Asia, but global protectionism risks curtailing growth, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a 20-year forecast on Wednesday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) logo is seen at the International Tourism Trade Fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

IATA expects a 3.5 percent compound annual growth rate in passenger numbers, according to the forecast. But director general Alexandre de Juniac told reporters that protectionism has already weighed on the group’s latest forecast, with 60 million fewer passengers now expected to fly over the next 20 years.

Reporting By Allison Lampert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.