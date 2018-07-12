FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 12, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Factbox: Supersonic planemakers target faster speeds, quieter engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. companies aspiring to revive supersonic jet travel in the wake of Europe’s Concorde have built a business case around faster speeds for high-paying travelers, but face the challenge of reining in noise and emissions to meet new standards.

Here is a list of the players:

AERION AS2

List price: $120 million

12-seat business jet

Cruise speed: Mach 1.4

Max range: 4,200 nautical miles

Engine: GE core used by F-16s and 737s

Entry into service target: Early 2026

Source: Aerion Supersonic

BOOM

List price: $200 million

55-seat commercial jet

Cruise speed: Mach 2.2

Max range: 4,500 nautical miles

Engine: Not yet selected

Entry into service target: Mid-2020s

Source: Boom Supersonic

SPIKE S-512

List price: $100 million

18-seat business jet

Cruise speed: Mach 1.6

Max range: 6,200 nautical miles

Engine: Not yet selected

Entry into service target: Mid-2020s

Source: Spike Aerospace

CONCORDE

100-seat commercial jet

Cruise speed: Mach 2

Max range: 3,600 nautical miles

Engine: Rolls-Royce/Snecma Olympus 593

Entry into service: 1976

Source: British Airways

Editing by Edward Tobin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.