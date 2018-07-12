Factbox: Supersonic planemakers target faster speeds, quieter engines

(Reuters) - U.S. companies aspiring to revive supersonic jet travel in the wake of Europe’s Concorde have built a business case around faster speeds for high-paying travelers, but face the challenge of reining in noise and emissions to meet new standards.
Here is a list of the players:
List price: $120 million
12-seat business jet
Cruise speed: Mach 1.4
Max range: 4,200 nautical miles
Engine: GE core used by F-16s and 737s
Entry into service target: Early 2026
Source: Aerion Supersonic
List price: $200 million
55-seat commercial jet
Cruise speed: Mach 2.2
Max range: 4,500 nautical miles
Engine: Not yet selected
Entry into service target: Mid-2020s
Source: Boom Supersonic
SPIKE S-512
List price: $100 million
18-seat business jet
Cruise speed: Mach 1.6
Max range: 6,200 nautical miles
Engine: Not yet selected
Entry into service target: Mid-2020s
Source: Spike Aerospace
100-seat commercial jet
Cruise speed: Mach 2
Max range: 3,600 nautical miles
Engine: Rolls-Royce/Snecma Olympus 593
Entry into service: 1976
Source: British Airways
