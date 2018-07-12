Factbox: Supersonic planemakers target faster speeds, quieter engines

(Reuters) - U.S. companies aspiring to revive supersonic jet travel in the wake of Europe’s Concorde have built a business case around faster speeds for high-paying travelers, but face the challenge of reining in noise and emissions to meet new standards.

Here is a list of the players:

AERION AS2

List price: $120 million

12-seat business jet

Cruise speed: Mach 1.4

Max range: 4,200 nautical miles

Engine: GE core used by F-16s and 737s

Entry into service target: Early 2026

Source: Aerion Supersonic

BOOM

List price: $200 million

55-seat commercial jet

Cruise speed: Mach 2.2

Max range: 4,500 nautical miles

Engine: Not yet selected

Entry into service target: Mid-2020s

Source: Boom Supersonic

SPIKE S-512

List price: $100 million

18-seat business jet

Cruise speed: Mach 1.6

Max range: 6,200 nautical miles

Engine: Not yet selected

Entry into service target: Mid-2020s

Source: Spike Aerospace

CONCORDE

100-seat commercial jet

Cruise speed: Mach 2

Max range: 3,600 nautical miles

Engine: Rolls-Royce/Snecma Olympus 593

Entry into service: 1976

Source: British Airways