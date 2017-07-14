FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BAE sees eventual UK role in Franco-German fighter project
July 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a month ago

BAE sees eventual UK role in Franco-German fighter project

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 14 (Reuters) - The head of military aviation at U.K. defence contractor BAE Systems said on Friday he did not feel threatened by Franco-German plans to press ahead with a new European fighter plane project and predicted Britain would end up participating in some way.

France and Germany unveiled plans on Thursday to develop a European fighter to tighten defence and security cooperation. The two countries currently compete for fighter sales, with Germany and Britain both part of Eurofighter.

"I welcome it. I don't feel threatened by it. I would like to see how it matures," said Chris Boardman, BAE's managing director, Military Air and Information.

He told a news conference at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) military airshow that he was "absolutely convinced" Britain and BAE would have an involvement at some point but could not yet predict what that would be, nor when it might happen. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

