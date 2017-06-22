UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Eyes on AirAsia as Airbus looks for airshow comeback -sources

(Adds further comment, detail)

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes signed a services agreement with Airbus earlier this week and stayed on for further negotiations with his company's sole aircraft supplier, sources said, while cautioning a deal could not be guaranteed.

Airbus declined to comment, while officials at AirAsia could not be reached for comment.

Going into the fourth trade day of the Paris Airshow, Boeing was ahead on net, new orders and commitments after launching a new version of its 737 MAX family of planes. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)