2 months ago
CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-China's Donghai converts 10 jet Boeing order into 737 MAX 10
June 21, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-China's Donghai converts 10 jet Boeing order into 737 MAX 10

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Conner, para 2)

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.

The deal was the last one to be signed by Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner, a long serving executive for the company who started off as a mechanic 40 years ago.

The new order is valued at $1.2 billion at current list prices, a statement said.

Donghai Chairman Wong Cho-Bau told a news conference he was considering other purchases from Boeing, with a view to expanding the group's fleet. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)

