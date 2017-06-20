FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Airshow: Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet
June 20, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

Airshow: Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to SpiceJet

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - People attend the Bombardier stand during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.

SpiceJet will buy 25 Q400 turboprop aircraft from Bombardier, as per a letter of intent between the two companies. The Indian airline has the option to buy 25 more planes.

An order could be valued at up to $1.7 billion, based on the list price for the 86-seater Q400, Bombardier said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

