2 months ago
Embraer signs pool program deal to service Airlink fleet
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 21, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

Embraer signs pool program deal to service Airlink fleet

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Embraer SA announced on Wednesday that South African regional carrier Airlink had signed a 10-year flight hour pool program covering 13 E-Jets the airline has ordered, adding to the planemaker's push to boost services as a share of revenue.

More than 60 percent of the global E-Jet fleet is covered by pool service, in which airlines pay Embraer for maintenance support rather than stocking their own parts. Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva has said Embraer is working on plans to make 25 percent of revenue from services, from 15 percent currently. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

