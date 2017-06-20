FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
AIRSHOW-Lufthansa CEO sees record summer
June 20, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Lufthansa CEO sees record summer

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is expecting a record summer driven by strong premium demand, good traffic from North America and the booming German economy, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Even though we are growing 15 percent, our seat load factor is going up and that's why I'm so optimistic for this summer to be a record summer," Carsten Spohr told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.

Lufthansa shares were up 0.6 percent at 1117 GMT, outperforming the wider German DAX index, up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

