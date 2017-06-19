FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-MRJ customers supportive despite delays, exec says
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
June 19, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-MRJ customers supportive despite delays, exec says

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - All the customers of Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp's new MRJ regional jet are supportive of the programme despite delays, the company's vice president of sales and marketing said on Monday.

"All customers are committed to the programme and are very supportive," Yugo Fukuhara said at the Paris Airshow, adding the programme currently had 427 orders.

"The market segment for regional jets is very healthy," Fukuhara said, adding: "we will become one of two major regional jet manufacturers."

The 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) is Japan's first commercial aircraft in 50 years but it has been delayed five times and is facing rising costs. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Mark Potter)

