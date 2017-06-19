FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

Airshow: Qatar Airways CEO sticks to fleet, route growth despite rift

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker is seen during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, June 19, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is seeing growth return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.

The crisis has seen those countries close their airspace to Qatar Airways, forcing it to fly longer route planes and thereby adding costs.

"There has been monetary impact," Akbar al Baker said in an interview at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

"We have had a lot of cancellations, especially to the four countries that did this illegal blockade, but we have found new markets and this is our growth strategy," he said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens

