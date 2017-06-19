FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways to ask U.S. for airport audit to combat laptop ban
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 19, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways to ask U.S. for airport audit to combat laptop ban

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.

"I am sure that the Department of Transport and Homeland Security will revisit this," Akbar al Baker told journalists at the Paris Airshow on Monday. "The best way for them to mitigate it is by doing an audit on the airports."

He said he was not seeing a big impact on Qatar Airways, and that an average of 10-15 devices were being handed in per flight. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.