2 months ago
AIRSHOW-Russia's UAC projects selling at least 600 widebody jets over 20 years
June 20, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Russia's UAC projects selling at least 600 widebody jets over 20 years

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Tuesday it projects selling at least 600 widebody jets that it is co-developing with China over a 20 year-period, adding foreign sanctions against the country were not a help.

"It's not very comfortable for us, of course," UAC President Yury Slyusar told Reuters.

UAC is developing the widebody jet with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Potter)

