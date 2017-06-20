FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Russia's UAC targets 2023 test flight for new widebody jet
June 20, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Russia's UAC targets 2023 test flight for new widebody jet

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is aiming for a first test flight of its long-range widebody jet in 2023 with a view to delivering the first plane two years later, UAC's president said on Tuesday.

The aircraft is being co-developed with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

"We have big expectations with COMAC for this product," UAC President Yury Slyusar told reporters.

The widebody jet represents the two countries' aim to compete in the widebody segment, currently controlled by Europe's Airbus Group and Boeing Co of the United States. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; writing by Richard Lough. Editing by Jane Merriman)

