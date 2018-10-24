Airtel Africa raises $1.25 billion from SoftBank, five other investors

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, said on Wednesday it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

A billboard for telecommunications company Airtel is seen in Libreville, Gabon's capital, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

It also said it was looking to go public on an international stock exchange.

The fundraising, through a primary equity issuance, now values the company at $4.4 billion and will be used to reduce existing debt of about $5 billion and grow its Africa operations, Airtel Africa said.

The subsequent market debut will also be used to reduce debt further, it said.