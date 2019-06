A worker cleans a Bharti Airtel logo inside its shop in Kolkata February 2, 2011.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Tuesday said it will proceed with its plan to list shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company said the offer is targeted to raise $750 million and proceeds will be used to reduce debt.