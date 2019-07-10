Money News
July 10, 2019 / 9:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Airtel Africa quoted down 10% in pre-market bids after debut listing

1 Min Read

The logo of telecommunications company Airtel is pictured on an umbrella that was set up by vendors in Abuja, Nigeria July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - Airtel Africa shares fell 10% to 359.40 naira in pre-market bids on Wednesday after its debut $4.4 billion stock market listing on the Lagos bourse a day earlier.

The telecoms company, owned by India’s Bharti Airtel, listed in Lagos on Tuesday in an offering that made it the third-largest company on the exchange by market value behind main rival MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement.

A total of 256,103 orders had been placed for the stock by 0922 GMT. The shares, which listed at 363 naira, closed 10% higher at 399.30 naira on Tuesday.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Deepa Babingotn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below