Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct
October 24, 2017 / 8:15 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as demand for its cloud security solutions outweighed deceleration in its business of delivering media content through the web.

The company’s net income fell to $60.5 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $76 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $621.4 million from $584.1 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

