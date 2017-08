ISTANBUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Akbank posted a net profit up around 13 percent year-on-year to 1.5 billion lira ($425 million) in the second quarter, it said late on Wednesday, exceeding an expectation of 1.44 billion lira in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.5255 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)