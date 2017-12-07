Two people injured on Maersk rig at Aker BP oilfield off Norway

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Two people were injured on a Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway on Thursday, Aker BP said.

One of the two individuals fell into the sea and was picked up by a ship that was on standby at the field, Aker BP said. It did not provide details of how the second person was injured.

Both individuals were working for Maersk Drilling.

The company declined to comment on any impact on output at the North Sea Tambar field.

“Aker BP confirms that a serious incident has been reported at 1210 (1110 GMT) today at the Tambar field,” the company said in a statement.

It did not give additional information on the extent of the injuries. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Susan Fenton)