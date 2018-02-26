FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Fresenius probes Akorn data integrity, questions takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Monday raised doubts about its planned acquisition of Akorn because of a probe into data integrity at the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs.

In a statement published after trading hours, Fresenius said it was conducting an independent investigation into “alleged breaches” of data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn.

“The Management and Supervisory Boards of Fresenius will assess the findings of that investigation,” Fresenius said. “The consummation of the transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met.”

Fresenius said it continues to seek FTC clearance.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sandra Maler

