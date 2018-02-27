Fresenius may back out of Akorn deal if probe finds breaches

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fresenius may back out of the planned acquisition of Akorn if its probe into data integrity at the U.S. maker of liquid generic drugs yields evidence of wrongdoing, the German healthcare group’s chief executive said.

“If the allegations prove to be conclusive and are so material that they would impact our targets, then we will withdraw from the contract,” Stephan Sturm told a news conference on Tuesday.

Fresenius had said late on Monday it was conducting an independent investigation into “alleged breaches” at Akorn of U.S. Food and Drug Administration data integrity requirements relating to product development. (Reporting by Patricia Uhlig Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)